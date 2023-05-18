Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,175,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 2,904,379 shares.The stock last traded at $198.70 and had previously closed at $201.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.08.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.56.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

