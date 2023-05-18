Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.79 and last traded at $54.18. Approximately 44,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 486,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MORF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Morphic Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. Equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,776 shares of company stock valued at $10,341,501. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Morphic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Morphic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Morphic by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Morphic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Recommended Stories

