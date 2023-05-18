Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 86,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,000,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 216.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,337,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 168,119 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth about $42,991,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,919 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 291,652 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Further Reading

