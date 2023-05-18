Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 5.7%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) shares were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 1,203,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,786,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Stories

