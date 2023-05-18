Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 552,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,795,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Trading Up 12.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of $724.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,613,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 649,634 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,141,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,125,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 2,042,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after buying an additional 353,606 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.