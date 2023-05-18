Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.87 and last traded at $142.72. Approximately 47,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 356,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.67.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 191.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Universal Display by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 28.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.