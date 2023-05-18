BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 1,019.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,019.33 ($12.77).

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.78) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.90) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,146 ($14.36) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.15) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:BA opened at GBX 986.40 ($12.36) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,931.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,037 ($12.99). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 985.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 890.69.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.21) per share. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5,294.12%.

In related news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.52), for a total transaction of £217,368.40 ($272,289.11). Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

