Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $37.09 Average PT from Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.09.

Several research firms have commented on WMG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $834,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 41,581 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMG stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

