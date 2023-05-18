Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) PT at $39.00

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GO opened at $30.52 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $187,744.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $187,744.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $60,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at $831,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,281 shares of company stock worth $9,723,215. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile



Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

