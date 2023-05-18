Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Target Price at C$60.18

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.58.

EMA has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$57.03 on Monday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$48.63 and a 12-month high of C$64.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. Emera had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2657032 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

