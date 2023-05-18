Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price at $20.93

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.93.

LUNMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.