SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $155.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $309,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $149.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

