Brokerages Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Target Price at $78.88

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Axonics Stock Down 1.3 %

AXNX opened at $52.33 on Monday. Axonics has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77.

Insider Activity

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $829,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,930 shares of company stock worth $2,070,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axonics by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 276,221 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Axonics by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 48,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axonics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

