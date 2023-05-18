Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $5.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Price Performance

NYSE PGRE opened at $4.39 on Monday. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.55 million, a PE ratio of -25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -182.34%.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,304.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,304.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $151,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,650.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 194,500 shares of company stock valued at $915,165. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,938,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,401,000 after acquiring an additional 294,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,549,000 after acquiring an additional 404,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $109,167,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 125,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.