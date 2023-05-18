Analysts Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Target Price at $125.50

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BILL

BILL Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BILL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in BILL by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BILL by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL opened at $96.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.96. BILL has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. Equities analysts forecast that BILL will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.