Brokerages Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) PT at $7.16

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 21,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $65,599.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 665,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,174.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,122 shares of company stock worth $847,541 over the last 90 days. 58.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 7.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 848,848 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4,235.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 759,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 741,535 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RSI opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $691.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.68. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.52.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

