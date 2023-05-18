Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $277.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

KRTX opened at $220.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.01 and a 200-day moving average of $200.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.15. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $278.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $11,019,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,858 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.