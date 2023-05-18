FY2024 EPS Estimates for SIGA Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SIGA Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

SIGA stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $398.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 39.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 44,801 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

