FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Issued By B. Riley

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for The RMR Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RMR. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

The RMR Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $694.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 2,538.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 282,221 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,890,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 193,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in The RMR Group by 69,488.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 154,264 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The RMR Group by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 131,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.93%.

About The RMR Group

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.