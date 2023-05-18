Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Declines By 6.5%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JD Sports Fashion from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 4.1 %

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.