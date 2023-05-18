Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,141 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 96% compared to the average volume of 2,108 call options.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

RSP opened at $142.09 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.