GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Update

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 446.0 days.

GMéxico Transportes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GMXTF stock opened at 2.31 on Thursday. GMéxico Transportes has a 12 month low of 2.15 and a 12 month high of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 2.26 and a 200-day moving average of 2.22.

GMéxico Transportes Company Profile

GMéxico Transportes, SAB. de C.V. operates as a railway transportation company in Mexico. It provides general hauling and intermodal railroad services, as well as passenger transportation services; and ancillary terminal management and inter-terminal hauling services. The company operates a fleet of 811 locomotives and 30,070 cars.

