Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in April

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,071.0 days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in the investment in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments. Its products and services include mortgage banking loans, real estate investments, special situation investments, and alternative credit.

