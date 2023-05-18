Brokerages Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Target Price at $8.56

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.56.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Li-Cycle Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $4.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
