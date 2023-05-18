Brokerages Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Target Price at $8.56

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $4.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,978,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,814,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,366,000 after purchasing an additional 691,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.