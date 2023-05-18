Contrasting SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -81.21% -38.28% -1.94% SHF N/A 27.37% 3.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and SHF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $2.80 billion 5.11 -$2.62 billion ($10.21) -5.98 SHF $9.48 million 1.69 -$35.13 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SHF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coinbase Global.

46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Coinbase Global and SHF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 6 12 9 0 2.11 SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus price target of $65.88, indicating a potential upside of 7.94%. SHF has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 284.71%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Risk & Volatility

Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SHF beats Coinbase Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About SHF

(Get Rating)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.