Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) versus Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Financial Contrast

Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) and Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Nighthawk Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nighthawk Gold and Sabre Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nighthawk Gold N/A N/A N/A Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nighthawk Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Sabre Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nighthawk Gold and Sabre Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nighthawk Gold and Sabre Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nighthawk Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -55.71 Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 87.14 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -2.60

Nighthawk Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre Gold Mines. Nighthawk Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nighthawk Gold beats Sabre Gold Mines on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on January 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes the Copperstone mine and Brewery Creek projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

