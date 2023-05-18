Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target at $34.20

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 531,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

