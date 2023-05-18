Analyzing CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) & Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) and Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

CohBar has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morphic has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CohBar alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CohBar and Morphic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar N/A N/A -$12.18 million ($3.77) -0.41 Morphic $70.81 million 31.65 -$59.04 million ($1.64) -34.43

Analyst Ratings

CohBar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Morphic. Morphic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CohBar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CohBar and Morphic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar 0 1 0 0 2.00 Morphic 0 0 5 0 3.00

Morphic has a consensus price target of $70.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.55%. Given Morphic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morphic is more favorable than CohBar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of CohBar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Morphic shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of CohBar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Morphic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CohBar and Morphic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar N/A -62.61% -59.88% Morphic -92.38% -16.67% -15.79%

Summary

Morphic beats CohBar on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CohBar

(Get Rating)

CohBar, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics targeting chronic and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer in August 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.