Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives $111.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

HEINY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

HEINY stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.5385 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

