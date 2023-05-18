Head to Head Contrast: GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) and Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) and Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

GeoVax Labs has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyra Biosciences has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeoVax Labs and Tyra Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoVax Labs $80,000.00 211.35 -$14.02 million ($0.70) -0.91 Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$55.33 million ($1.25) -10.12

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GeoVax Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Tyra Biosciences. Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoVax Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

11.8% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GeoVax Labs and Tyra Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoVax Labs 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tyra Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

GeoVax Labs presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 681.86%. Tyra Biosciences has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.01%. Given GeoVax Labs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GeoVax Labs is more favorable than Tyra Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares GeoVax Labs and Tyra Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoVax Labs N/A -57.96% -48.44% Tyra Biosciences N/A -19.89% -19.32%

Summary

GeoVax Labs beats Tyra Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using novel proprietary platforms. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus, as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company is also developing programs targeting FGFR2- intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma,FGFR3-related achondroplasia, REarranged during transfection kinase, and FGFR4-related cancers. In addition, the company offers SNAP platform which enable rapid structural design through iterative molecular SNAPshots. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

