Brokerages Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Target Price at $72.00

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several brokerages have commented on PCOR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $280,091.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,570,020.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,273 shares of company stock worth $10,920,379 over the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCOR opened at $57.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.55. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.