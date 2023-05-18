Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives $192.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.50.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $1.83 on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

