Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Price Target at GBX 214

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 214 ($2.68).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.57) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.13) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 187.90 ($2.35) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 722.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.68. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.32).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 3,846.15%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

