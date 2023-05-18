Brokerages Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) PT at $30.29

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

