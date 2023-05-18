Reviewing Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) & HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HH&L Acquisition and Akumin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Akumin has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential downside of 33.81%. Given Akumin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akumin is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A -93.70% 4.25% Akumin -21.45% -71.19% -5.66%

Volatility and Risk

HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Akumin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million $0.34 30.68 Akumin $749.63 million 0.05 -$156.76 million ($1.79) -0.21

HH&L Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HH&L Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Akumin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HH&L Acquisition beats Akumin on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HH&L Acquisition

(Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Akumin

(Get Rating)

Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

