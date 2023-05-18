Financial Comparison: Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) vs. Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA)

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) and Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Conrad Industries and Forza X1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conrad Industries -8.99% -16.26% -12.20% Forza X1 N/A -49.44% -48.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conrad Industries and Forza X1’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conrad Industries $193.86 million 0.33 -$17.43 million ($4.46) -2.86 Forza X1 N/A N/A -$3.63 million ($0.55) -2.18

Analyst Recommendations

Forza X1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conrad Industries. Conrad Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forza X1, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Conrad Industries and Forza X1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conrad Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Forza X1 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Conrad Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Forza X1 shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Forza X1 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Forza X1 beats Conrad Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design. The Repair and Conversions segment consists of work on an existing vessel. Conrad Industries was founded by John Parker Conrad in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, LA.

About Forza X1

Forza X1, Inc. focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing fully electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida. Forza X1, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats Co.

