Analysts Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target at $16.32

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Playtika Stock Performance

PLTK stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72. Playtika has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.46 million. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $2,188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,110,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,348,935.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 79,810,506 shares of company stock valued at $635,919,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Playtika by 4,125.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Articles

