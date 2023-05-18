Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price at $26.65

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. Cowen lifted their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $16.85 on Monday. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $241.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.03 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 32.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.