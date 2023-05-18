Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives $22.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLPEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Klépierre Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties.

