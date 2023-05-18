Analysts Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target at C$13.03

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APR.UN. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

APR.UN opened at C$11.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$11.02 and a twelve month high of C$14.26. The firm has a market cap of C$444.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

