Brokerages Set Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT at $4.58

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVLU. Bank of America cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.80 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $102.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of -0.16. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Lulu’s Fashion Lounge news, Director Michael J. Mardy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,600.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 12.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 34.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

