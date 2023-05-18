Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $24.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBGI. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

SBGI opened at $17.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 603.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 724,966 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,145,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,313,000 after buying an additional 501,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,905,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.