Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $3.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

CDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CDE stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.57. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randy Gress acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 14.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 42,338 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Featured Stories

