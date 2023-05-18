Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Co-Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Co-Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ CODX opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

