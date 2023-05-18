Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 14th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.48 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $292.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.16. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

