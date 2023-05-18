Monopar Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

Shares of MNPR stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $11.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 529.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monopar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.