FlexShopper, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FlexShopper in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for FlexShopper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.
FlexShopper Stock Performance
Shares of FPAY opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. FlexShopper has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.17.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace. The firm is also involved in providing LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.
