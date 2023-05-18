FlexShopper, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FlexShopper in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for FlexShopper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

Shares of FPAY opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. FlexShopper has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShopper

FlexShopper Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FlexShopper by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp grew its position in FlexShopper by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace. The firm is also involved in providing LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.

