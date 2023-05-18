Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Shares of SOFI opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 3,926 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $40,005.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $60,385.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 341,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,266. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 212,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,112,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,524,000 after purchasing an additional 721,911 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

