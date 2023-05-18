Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
SoFi Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of SOFI opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.
Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies
In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 3,926 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $40,005.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $60,385.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 341,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,266. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 212,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,112,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,524,000 after purchasing an additional 721,911 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.