Brokerages Set Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Target Price at $120.67

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $102.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.81. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kerry Group Increases Dividend

About Kerry Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.7691 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.