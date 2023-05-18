Head-To-Head Comparison: Nanophase Technologies (NANX) and Its Peers

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nanophase Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 33.70, meaning that their average share price is 3,270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nanophase Technologies Competitors 132 1027 1156 26 2.46

This is a summary of current ratings for Nanophase Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 17.33%. Given Nanophase Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nanophase Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanophase Technologies -9.95% -54.77% -11.30% Nanophase Technologies Competitors -25.61% 11.97% -7.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million -$2.62 million -7.66 Nanophase Technologies Competitors $4.14 billion $293.78 million 38.63

Nanophase Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nanophase Technologies rivals beat Nanophase Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets. The company was founded by Richard W. Siegel on November 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, IL.

